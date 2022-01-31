Man has seen smarter joggers: Joe Jessen is running his heart out. He fights his way to the point of exhaustion and is not in the best shape. His wife dances ahead and shakes his hand enticingly. Jessen runs and runs and pants and pants, but he can’t reach her. Neither can he. Because his wife Nora (Petra van de Voort) died a year ago. The psychiatrist wakes up in a sweat and trudges through his penthouse in the glass tower at the port. The daughter Charlotte has not come home. Jessen is concerned. Not without reason.

The psychiatrist suffering from Parkinson’s disease, who no longer treats patients and is instead a case for the therapist, his girlfriend Dörte (Nele Mueller-Stöfen), soon has even more reason to be concerned. Jessen’s father Conrad (Dietrich Hollinder Bäumer) is in the hospital in a coma. The old gentleman fell down the stairs, they say. Joe Jessen doesn’t believe that, by nature and professionally he has always doubted everything. Most of the time he is right, which has been confirmed again and again in the cooperation with Commissioner Vincent Ruiz (Juergen Maurer). And Jessen doesn’t know the lady at his father’s bedside either. When Olivia Schwartz (Aglaia Szyszkowitz) introduces herself as his wife, Jessen calls the police.

The stepbrother draws the knife

What we see now is the deconstruction of the broken psychiatrist who helps others but not himself. His father, from whose disregard Jessen suffered as a boy, has lived a double life for decades, in two different places, with two wives and two sons. Jessen soon gets to know his stepbrother Kolja (Maximilian Mundt). The young man has approached his daughter Charlotte (Lilly Liefers), slouches half-naked out of the bathroom and threatens Jessen with a knife. He finally reported his mother, whom the boy considers a “saint”, to the police. Jessen, on the other hand, is convinced that he is dealing with a “black widow”. Olivia’s first husband died in a traffic accident while she was driving.

The plot of the episode “The Other Woman” of the series “Beside the Trace” has even more twists in store. This is thanks to the Australian writer Michael Robotham, after whose character Joseph O’Loughlin ZDF based the stories of Joe Jessen and his journey through the world. In 2015 he solved his first case, with Commissioner Ruiz as a partner; now this case, which takes place alone in Jessen’s family, is the last. And for the finale, one gets the impression that director Josef Rusnak, who also wrote the screenplay, does away with everything that seems to be reliable. Life lie piles up on life lie. Jessen’s mother Maria (Barbara Focke) has known everything for a long time and is suffering quietly, Olivia pulls out a living will and takes over the presidency of the Jessen Foundation, her son Kolja is really “off the track”, Jessen’s daughter is in front of the Mourning her deceased mother, Karl Reiser (Rolf Becker), the lawyer and friend of Jessen’s father, filmed crooked things for him. No wonder Inspector Ruiz is wondering where to start with the investigation.

If we weren’t dealing with an impressive cast, with Ulrich Noethen as master of the quiet presence in the center (Juergen Maurer unfortunately only has a marginal part as Commissioner Ruiz), and taking care of the camera settings (Peter Joachim Krause) as well as the production design ( Marcus A. Berndt) not for atmospheric spaces – we see the Port of Hamburg from below and above and as the scene of a chase – the story arc would seem as overwrought as it is. The plot points indicated here are far from everything, they stand in the way of a reasonably comprehensible psychological character drawing to such an extent that one thinks again and again: Now please don’t do that too. The request is not answered. In this play, all the characters have to prove that they are “off the mark”. Sayings from the psycho grab table (“A separation also has something good”, “Even the darkest hour only has 60 minutes”) are free.

In the end, Johannes “Joe” Jessen makes a big leap. His daughter makes one, the spoiled stepbrother, the “black widow” and Jessen’s parents maybe even too. The chaos of lies and emotions seems to clear up. But as the end of this deliberately unscheduled series, which appeared on ZDF with an episode every year, it seems a little puny. The curtain falls, we still have a few questions. There are now no more replies from Joe Jessen.

Off the Track – The other woman runs this Monday at 8:15 p.m. on ZDF.