The fight is won for Stéphane Ravaclay: after ten days of hunger strike, he obtained the regularization of the situation of his young apprentice baker, Laye Fodé Traoré. “I didn’t sleep last night because I was worried about it, Explainhe, relieved, in front of the journalists of France Televisions. And there, when I realized he was saved, it was one of the great reliefs in my life. ”

For his part, Laye Fodé Traoré says to himself “happy” and “moved” to be able to continue working in France. The young Guinean will resume his service on Tuesday, January 19. Stéphane Ravaclay does not intend to stop there. He says he wants to continue working with deputies in order to propose a bill to help young immigrant students, until they graduate.

