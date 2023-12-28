Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Italian Daniele Bessa made his mark with Ittihad Kalba this season, by scoring 4 goals, and making the same, at the end of “Round 12” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, so the player contributed to 40% of the goals of the team that scored “20 goals”.

Looking at the statistics, Besa scored 8 goals during two seasons in the league, in addition to 3 goals in the “Pro Cup”, which are good numbers for a player who occupies the advanced midfield position.

Bessa participated in 35 league matches (2,999 minutes), and contributed to developing the Tigers’ offensive performance under the leadership of coach Farhad Majidi.