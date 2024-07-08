The Tropical storm Beryl is expected to intensify in the next few hoursas it approaches the coast of Texas, where Its center will make landfall on Monday morning, July 8.likely at hurricane strength again, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

Beryl, which made landfall early on Friday, July 5, as a Category 2 hurricane north of Tulum, in the Mexican Caribbean and Downgraded to tropical storm, moving toward Texas with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour.

It moves in a northwesterly direction and is located at 360 kilometers south-southeast of Matagordas (Texas) and 355 kilometers southeast of Corpus Christi, also in Texas, the NHC said in its most recent bulletin.

Hurricane warnings remain in effect for the southern and northern coasts of Texas from Baffin Bay north to San Luis Pass and south from San Luis Pass to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

NHC meteorologists predict that the center of the tropical storm, which reached the highest category as a hurricanefive, in the Caribbean, “will make landfall on Monday morning on the coast of Texas” and that the system will intensify throughout the day to “become a hurricane again.”

Beryl, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season and the earliest Category 4 hurricane ever recorded, is moving at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour.

Three named tropical storms have formed so far during the Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1: Alberto, Beryl and Chris.

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is set to be well above average, with up to 13 hurricanes possible, including up to seven major hurricanes, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The forecast indicates that a total of between 17 and 25 storms could form this year, that is, with maximum sustained winds above 62 kilometers per hour.

