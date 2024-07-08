Texas, United States.- Beryl was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall in Texas early Monday morning with heavy rains and strong winds that left 1.5 million users without electricity and at least one dead.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on his X account that a 53-year-old man died after a tree fell on his house, apparently brought down by the effects of the weather phenomenon.

“The man was reportedly sitting at home with his family, waiting for the storm to pass. An oak tree fell on the roof and hit the rafters, causing the structure to fall on the man. His wife and children were unharmed,” it said.

Beryl had already claimed seven lives in the Caribbean last week: three in Grenada, where it made landfall on Monday; one in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; and three in Venezuela.

On Friday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall as a hurricane on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, where it only caused material damage. It then continued toward the United States and regained strength on Sunday night to enter Texas again as a hurricane.

Images on social media and local media showed some trees fallen on vehicles, flooded roads and other damage.

