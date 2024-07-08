Beryl The storm made landfall early Monday on the Texas coast near Matagorda with dangerous storm surge and strong winds, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane around 4 a.m. Central Time, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southwest of Houston with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (128.7 kph) and was moving north at 12 mph (19.3 kph).

Beryl The storm regained strength and regained hurricane status Sunday night. It had weakened after leaving a trail of deadly destruction across Mexico and the Caribbean. In southern Texas, the storm’s outer bands lashed the coast with increasingly intense rain and winds as residents braced for its arrival.

A hurricane watch remained in effect for the Texas coast from Mesquite Bay north to Port Bolivar, the ministry said. US National Hurricane Center.

It was expected that Beryl The storm was expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Monday and a tropical depression on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The storm was expected to turn northeast and begin moving faster on Monday and Tuesday. The center of the storm was expected to move over eastern Texas on Monday and then over the lower Mississippi Valley and into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS said.

People in Texas boarded up windows and moved away from coastal towns under evacuation orders. As the storm approached, authorities in Texas warned of the risk of power outages and flooding and expressed concern that not enough residents and vacationers had left in the storm’s expected path. Beryl.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended 115 miles (185 kilometers) from the center. The hurricane center warned residents to be prepared for possible flash flooding in parts of central, northern and eastern Texas, as well as Arkansas, as the storm gradually turns north and then northeast later Monday.

Berylthe earliest storm to reach Category 5 status in an Atlantic season, killed at least 11 people as it barreled through the Caribbean toward Texas. The storm ripped off doors, windows and roofs in devastating winds and storm surges fueled by record-breaking ocean temperatures.

Three times in his week of life, Beryl has gained 56 km/h (35 mph) in wind speeds in 24 hours or less, the weather service’s official definition of rapid intensification.

The explosive growth of Beryl to become a record-breaking early storm is a reflection of high water temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean, and what the Atlantic hurricane belt can expect for the remainder of the storm season, experts said.

Texas authorities warned people along the coastline to prepare for possible flooding, heavy rain and wind. The hurricane watch extended from Baffin Bay, south of Corpus Christi, to Sargent, south of Houston.

Beryl threatened to bring another bout of heavy rain to Houston, where several storms in recent months have caused power outages in the nation’s fourth-largest city and flooded entire neighborhoods. A flash flood warning was in effect for a wide swath of the Texas coast, where forecasters expected the storm to dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain in some areas.