The passage of Tropical Storm Beryl through Texas (USA) left at least four dead and caused a massive blackout, affecting more than 2 million people, according to various authorities on Monday.

According to the criteria of

Beryl, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early Monday after making landfall in the southeast of the state on Sunday, will continue to move toward the center of the country and the Great Lakes area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The storm is expected to continue to weaken, But the NWS still warned that there is a possibility of flooding throughout the state and along the coasts.

The NWS has also issued tornado warnings for eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

In the Houston area, the state’s most populous city and one of the hardest hit by the storm, authorities reported a total of four deaths this afternoon, including a local police officer.

The latter was identified as Russell Richardson, 54, who died after being trapped in his car in the middle of a flood.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said at a news conference that more than 2.7 million people statewide are without power and said it will take “several days” to restore service.

CenterPoint Energy, which serves the city, said Beryl had a “greater than expected” impact on its customers and said more than 2.26 million people remained without power Monday, according to a statement.

“We are mobilizing all of our resources (…) to begin the process of restoring power to our customers quickly and safely,” company vice president Lynnae Wilson said in the statement.

Before arriving in the United States, A week ago, Beryl reached the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson scale, 5, in the Caribbean, where it caused death and destruction, and then made landfall early Friday morning in Tulum, Mexico.

Cayman Islands weather Hurricane Beryl without major damage or casualties Photo:EFE/International Organization for Migration Share

Three named tropical storms have formed so far during the Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1: Alberto, Beryl and Chris.

This year the Atlantic will have a well above average hurricane season, with the possibility of up to 13 hurricanes, Of these, up to seven may be major, according to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

EFE