Given the uncertainty surrounding the passage of Hurricane Beryl through the Mexican Caribbean, residents of Chihuahua who were planning to travel to Cancun over the weekend have rescheduled their vacations.

Miguel Luna, president of the Mexican Association of Travel Agencies (AMAV) Chihuahua delegation, explained that they have asked the affiliated agencies to follow the recommendations issued by both the government of Quintana Roo and the hotels established in the Riviera Maya, Cancun and Tulum.

The representative of travel agents highlighted the willingness of the airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobús to make flight changes.

Meanwhile, Adalberto Castro, owner of the Idea Viajes agency, said that those who had vacations scheduled for this weekend to Cancun and nearby places have opted to change their departure date.

He explained that the pandemic helped to generate a culture of prevention and that service providers are more flexible and give vacationers options to change their reservations. Reservations for next week to Cancun, he said, are on “pause,” until the impact of Hurricane Beryl is known and, depending on this, vacationers will decide to change the date or make the trip. “If serious damage is caused to the destination, trips will be rescheduled,” he mentioned.

He explained that, in the case of airlines, if the passenger purchased his flight at the cheapest rate that does not allow changes or cancellations, it is lost, the same occurs with hotel reservations that were made at promotional rates; however, he said, the client was aware of this at the time of making the purchase. The recommendation, he pointed out, is not to purchase flights or make hotel reservations at rates that do not allow changes, since it is not known whether work, health or natural phenomena will make the trip impossible.

The Sureste Airport Group (Asur) reported that flights between Cozumel and Cancun Airport were suspended as a preventive measure starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

In a statement, Cancun International Airport reported that it has implemented protocols and procedures to ensure the safety of air operations and users, in coordination with federal, state and municipal Civil Protection authorities, as well as the airport community.