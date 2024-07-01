Home page World

Never before has such a strong hurricane been recorded in the Atlantic so early. Climate change is making strong storms more likely. Several islands are now experiencing extremely dangerous conditions.

Miami/St. George’s – As a dangerous Category 4 of 5 hurricane, the storm “Beryl” has reached the island of Carriacou in the southeast of the Caribbean. According to experts, it is the earliest Atlantic Category 4 hurricane ever documented – the previous earliest was Hurricane Dennis on July 8, 2005. According to the US Hurricane Center NHC, “Beryl” was moving in the morning local time (5:00 p.m. CEST) with sustained wind speeds of up to 220 kilometers per hour.

In addition to Grenada, to which Carriacou belongs, several other island states are experiencing strong winds and rain. A hurricane warning is also in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tobago. The NHC is warning of extremely dangerous conditions with life-threatening winds and storm surges.

Heading towards Mexico

According to current forecasts, “Beryl” is likely to move further westward through the Caribbean Sea after leaving the Lesser Antilles behind. Mexican forecasts say that it is likely to approach the east coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, with the popular beach resorts of Cancún and Playa del Carmen, on Thursday.

A hurricane is defined as a wind speed of 119 kilometers per hour, the highest category – 5 – starts at 251 kilometers per hour. According to the US weather agency, the hurricane season over the Atlantic, which lasts from June to November, could be unusually strong this year. The reasons for this include above-average water temperatures in the Atlantic and the expected onset of “La Niña”, a phase of cooler water in the Pacific. Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean water. Global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms. dpa