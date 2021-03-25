Bertrand Tavernier, at the San Sebastian festival in 2013. Javier Hernandez Juantegui

With the death today of the French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier (April 25, Lyon, 1941) at the age of 79, two fundamental personalities for the cinema of the last half century disappear. On the one hand, the filmmaker, director, screenwriter and producer, creator of a powerful filmography made up of some thirty films in which his love for him stands out. polar (French policeman) and his ability to create polyhedral characters, truly human. On the other hand, the cinephile, one of the scholars of the seventh art, co-author in 1991 of the monumental 50 years of American cinema, alongside Jean-Pierre Coursodon, a book devoured by generations of fans. Tavernier not only knew about cinema: he was also an eminence in literature, gastronomy or music, for example. A close friend of another walking encyclopedia of cinema, Martin Scorsese, legend has it that both used the Concorde Paris-New York flight to exchange video tapes, when getting a movie was complicated, and there were no video stores.

Tavernier has left movies like Death live (1980); Corruption (1280 souls) (1981), in which he adapted the novel by Jim Thompson; the documentary Mississippi Blues (1983); the fascinating Around midnight (1986), with saxophonist Dexter Gordon; Life and nothing else (1989), on the trail of pain left by World War I; Law 627 (1992), a policeman stuck to the street; The bait (nineteen ninety five); Captain conan (nineteen ninety six); Today everything starts (1999), about a teacher from the provinces; the comedy Diplomatic chronicles (2013) or The films of my life (2016), his last review of the cinema that marked him, because Tavernier was born in Lyon, a very Catholic city also cradle of cinema. And at present he presided over its Lumière Institute. “When I was little, in the cinemas of Lyon there were shows of striptease. They preceded the newscasts that ran just before the movie. Lyon is a very Catholic city and it was shocking to face this kind of spectacle: it was incredible to experience in the same session the experience of doing something sinful and forbidden and discovering a cinematographic masterpiece: The battleship Potemkin and a number of striptease they formed a memorable combination of revolution and eroticism. It would be interesting to see a movie as religious as Be quietby Martin Scorsese, with a number of striptease”, He told Jordi Costa in an interview for that film.

For Tavernier, the best that could be said for a creator was Jacques Rivette’s praise for Howard Hawks: “Someone who knew how to position the camera at the height of the man.” “This art of cinema is the perfect mirror to understand a country. American cinema gives you a perfect image of what the United States is, and I hope this film will do the same with my country and its society ”, he told at the San Sebastián festival in 2016. He won five César awards (three as screenwriter by Let the party begin; The judge and the murderer; and A Sunday in the country; and two in the direction of Let the party begin and Captain Conan) and the award for best director at Cannes 1984 for A Sunday in the country.