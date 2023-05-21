He didn’t see the match because Sevilla-Juve was on Thursday on Argentine TV. On the goals that allowed Fiorentina to conquer Basel and take the Conference final, however, Daniel Bertoni took the plunge, with the enthusiasm of the ex who left a piece of his heart in Florence. Sixty-eight years old, right winger for Argentina’s 1978 world champions — he scored the third goal in the 3-1 win over the Netherlands — “el Puntero” marked the four-year period 1980-84 of a beautiful and unfortunate Viola, who in 1982 touched the Scudetto.