“It is the dawn of a new era for contemporary Bertone. An instant classic was born.” With this phrase, one of the most iconic names in Italian and international motoring is preparing to return, anticipating with a teaser the arrival of a new supercar. The historic body shop, symbol of Made in Italy, spread the anticipation through its channels, immediately arousing enthusiasm and curiosity and preparing the ground for a brand that will celebrate its 110th anniversary in 2022. No date for the preview of this one new supercar signed by Bertone but the brand with the stylized B could unveil its new creation before the end of the year.

There Bertone body shop, born in Turin in 1912, declared bankruptcy in 2014 but since 2020 the brand rights have been purchased by entrepreneurs Jean-Franck Ricci and Mauro Ricci, active on various projects and already accustomed to the automotive sector where they have collaborated with Renault, Volkswagen , Daimler and Stellantis. The new Bertone sets itself ambitious goals, “position ourselves at the top of the performance car segment, leveraging the rich history of the Italian marque and creating new and exciting possibilities for the future.” Meanwhile, the first teasers of the new supercar show a low and streamlined car, a coupé that can be glimpsed in the semi-darkness and only in part of its silhouette but which immediately reminded many of the Carabo concept presented in 1968, born from the pencil of Marcello Gandini. In particular the references to the air intakes in the rear. We’ll know more as soon as the new Bertone decides to officially set the date for the unveil.