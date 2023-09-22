Genoa – Serena Bertolucci finds her smile again when she talks about her new role: director of the M9 Museum of the Venice Foundation and jokes about her future: «For the hashtag I won’t have any problems, playing between Serena and Serenissima. I am happy, because I was able to choose what I have always wanted, that is, to work and live in Venice, to take care of a museum that in many ways is borderline, with many social values ​​and committed. As I like it”. After so much confidentiality and we can see that the now former director of Palazzo Ducale wants to remove a burden and even a few pebbles from his shoes.

«I waited for the official communication to arrive from the Venice Foundation, out of respect for those who preceded me in the role, as should always be done and just as it didn’t happen in my case. However, I am happy with the experience I have had in Genoa in recent years and above all with the relationship with the people, both the employees and the public. I have received many satisfactions and many sincere certificates of esteem even in this phase.”

Genoa and Camogli, i.e. the workplace and residence, will certainly not be put aside: «Let’s imagine. I stay here with my heart. I will keep my residence in Camogli.” And Bertolucci leaves behind many friends in Liguria. In the last few days in Camogli many have asked to stay, hoping that he would participate and win the tender for the new direction. While in Genoa it is no secret that many would have liked Bertolucci to stay longer: «I thank everyone and I am not angry with anyone. I know that sometimes things happen because they have to happen and I deal with it.”

Then, regarding the decision made to accept the offer in Laguna, he adds: «I am lucky to have been able to choose between different situations. I had quite a few offers, all prestigious and all significant. I chose the one best suited to my character; the added value was precisely the social commitment that is part of the M9 Museum.” The Venetian institution belongs to a new generation of museums. For the first time a museum tells the twentieth century in a compelling way. The story of everyone through the small and large transformations of the century: from daily life to major social, economic, environmental and cultural changes. Advanced technologies and immersive installations are at the service of narration. The museum itself was born focusing on commitment; designed in 2010, using raw materials with low environmental impact.