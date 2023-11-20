L Tiredness materialized at the most beautiful moment, in the last effort of the ATP Finals in Turin. We saw it right from the first exchanges of yesterday’s final against Djokovic: Sinner didn’t have the same reactivity in his feet, his arm wasn’t as loose as in recent days and even his reflexes were dull. In short, yesterday Jannik wasn’t so centered. During a demanding tournament like the one played at the PalaAlpitour, in which the 8 best tennis players in the world participate, these things can happen. The tiredness accumulated in the matches won with Tsitsipas, Djokovic and Rune in the group and with Medvedev in the semi-final on Saturday came to the fore yesterday. With the other 6 participants in the ATP Finals these cracks were able to hide, but with Nole it is impossible: with him the difficulties widen.