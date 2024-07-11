Bertolotto, leader in the production of doors made in Italy, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the French company CLF Portes Design. The agreement was officially signed by the two CEOs, Claudio Bertolotto and Jean Luc Marchand.

With this acquisition, Bertolotto strengthens the role of Bertolotto France, the group’s brand dedicated to the French market, which will have a new operational heart in Antibes, where CLF

has its own operational base, logistics platforms and a prestigious showroom.

The French Riviera thus becomes the springboard for Bertolotto France in the conquest of the French door market.

Bertolotto, already the largest exporter of made in Italy doors in France, doubles its market volume thanks to the acquisition of the CLF sales network.

Since the confirmation of Jean Luc Marchand, at the helm of CLF, all the structures

and all the staff of the French brand will be maintained, with the aim of increasing both the logistics and operational headquarters, in terms of facilities and personnel. The prestigious business card of this new reality will be the largest showroom

of the French Riviera’s doors, the flagship of the CLF.

Claudio Bertolotto, CEO of the Bertolotto Group, states: “This acquisition strengthens Bertolotto’s international vision. The creation of sister companies dedicated to foreign markets such as

Bertolotto France and Bertolotto Inc in the USA allow us not only to open new markets, but to do so while maintaining the quality that distinguishes us at the highest levels.

A quality made of proudly and totally Italian products, but also of services, logistics and above all human relationships to be created and nurtured in the territory.”

“CLF’s philosophy – adds Enrico Agnelli, Export Sales Director of Bertolotto – focuses on the excellence of the Italian product and on the care and customization of services,

finds in this acquisition a natural meeting with Bertolotto’s vision. If today we can say that we have more than doubled our presence on the French market, in the future we intend to make Bertolotto France the undisputed standard-bearer of doors

Made in Italy in France.”

Bertolotto, a 100% Italian company, is based in Torre San Giorgio in the province of Cuneo.

The Bertolotto group, which includes prestigious brands such as Gardesa, Alberto and Connecticut, is among the world leaders in the design and production of doors, interior systems and security doors. 1,400 points of sale in Italy and abroad for a distribution network that covers over 70 countries in the world.

In its 12 years of company history, CLF Portes Design has built a leading role on the French market thanks to direct experience with the end customer, which it follows from the conception of the project to the final installation, ensuring that each door is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also perfectly integrated into the environment.