“In war there are those who always have an initial advantage: usually those who attack have it. And this situation is confirmed to date, with Russia maintaining a tactical advantage, that of initiative and of imposing the timing of the battle”. This is the point of view of Claudio Bertolotti, analyst of the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), who, taking stock of the situation with Adnkronos five months after the start of the war, maintains that “Ukraine it has a defense capacity that consists in slowing down the Russian advance. An atypical and unconventional defense, structured second points and not lines of defense, which served Ukraine to be overtaken by the Russians and then attack them from the rear. Emblematic was the repeated way of hitting the well-known Russian column of 70 kilometers, which at the beginning of the war proceeded towards Kiev, with small and trained groups of disturbers, flanked by militias with excellent knowledge of the territory “.

“So – notes the ISPI expert – technical competence and knowledge of the territory have slowed down the Russian advance, which expected a rapid fall of Ukraine through a lightning war. While Moscow’s expectation of the collapse of the Ukrainian government has not been realized. With respect to these ambitions the Russian objectives have been reduced, becoming ‘minimal’, in the face of the initial intention of the occupation of the whole Ukraine or in any case of a large part of the country and of the change of government. it had to be fast, the war has turned into a struggle of attrition, friction and inertia. Russian forces are going to have regardless of the chances of sustaining a war in the long run, which Russia is capable of having for at least a year anyway. . The goal of giving a victory to the army and therefore to Putin’s political choice of war in relation to his public opinion and his own electorate remains the goal to be follow “.

“We have moved on to secondary objectives – continues Bertolotti – which will be fundamental for Russia to present itself as the winner of the war. In fact it is, but a very high and unsustainable cost for the long term. Russia can introduce military units to the battlefield for at least another year. In a war of attrition and friction, under the current conditions, Russia is certainly the winner, because it has a greater number of weapons, equipment and men, to be poured into the front, while Ukraine has far fewer. . The quality of the Ukrainian military itself has diminished, given that in the first phase of the war mostly the elite soldiers died, even if it remains an elite reserve in defense of a potential attack by Kiev, which could become Russia’s target again. when it should give up resistance in Kherson, giving Russia a motivational push to go further “.

Commenting also on Zelensky’s recent ‘purges’ among government and state leaders, the analyst points out how “the Ukrainian government apparatus is weak and unable to interface with solid state institutions, such as intelligence, the minister of Interior, Defense, Justice and Communication, all areas in which Zelensky went to work, often beheading the top management and making even sudden and multiple replacements over time. All this is proof of weaknesses and fragility, also because a war of this type is not supported by all of Ukraine. For example, the Russian-speaking part of the country is divided between those who support the reasons of Kiev and those who look favorably on the Russian intervention. always viewed Russia with interest “.

“In fact, even historically, Ukraine is a small Russia, which in the way of thinking and organizing the state thinks exactly as Russia has always done in the last 70 years, imposing a way of perceiving the state as an imposition for citizenship. . Furthermore, the influences that the oligarchies have, with their interests and economic advantages, should not be overshadowed on the decisions of the Ukrainian president. There are areas of Ukraine – concludes Bertolotti – which are controlled by increasingly influential power groups. and which have now increased with the worrying trade in arms, on which the international community will be called upon to intervene “.

(by Cristiano Camera)