The great comedy of the Milanese tradition enters the spaces of the Asst large metropolitan hospital Niguarda, which becomes a theater for an evening with the show “A Slavadent at ALS”, scheduled for Sunday 28 January 2024, from 7.30 pm, to support research activities and care of the Nemo Clinical Center in Milan, the expert center on ALS and neuromuscular diseases. A show – we read in a note – with an irreverent flavour, conceived and directed by Enrico Bertolino, with the extraordinary participation of Ale and Franz, Raul Cremona and the Jaga Pirates, which brings theater and art into the spaces curated by the historian hospital in the city of Milan and to give, at least for one evening, a “slap in the face of ALS”, precisely with that frank and ironic way of speaking in the Lombard dialect.

'An evening of comedy and laughter for a noble purpose such as raising funds to support a center of excellence like the Nemo in Milan – declares Enrico Bertolino – Giving a smile is what we can do in our small way, to give hope to who lives every day with a neurodegenerative disease. Together with our friends, who will be with me on stage in this important initiative, we hope to bring a smile to all the doctors, researchers and healthcare workers on the front line for assistance and care.”

For one evening, in fact, the gallery in the South Block of Niguarda, inhabited every day by hundreds of patients and family members to book clinical tests and specialist visits, will be transformed into a theatre. Chairs in the waiting areas as theater seats; a stage platform; plays of light to illuminate the wonderful glass vault, the music of the artists Tiziano Cannas Aghedu and Raffaele Kohler, the graphics of Enrico Bettella and in an instant the magic comes true. The theater becomes care, in the city hospital which is the “place of care and culture for health” par excellence.

“The partnership between the Niguarda Hospital and the Nemo Clinical Center is historic and consolidated, with a collaboration that has continued for over 15 years – comments Marco Bosio, general director of Niguarda – It is therefore an honor for our structure to share this project and become the scene of a solidarity initiative that brings laughter and light-heartedness by supporting the activities of such an important reality as Nemo”.

The idea of ​​the event – details the note – took shape last September at the Nemo Clinical Center in Milan, when Enrico Bertolino met the team of operators, together with his friends InterNati, the WhatsApp group of 107 fans with well-known faces from the world of professions , culture, art, music, food and television, which make their football faith also an opportunity for solidarity for Inter. A meeting born from the story of Luca Leoni, one of the most passionate InterNats who, in the ward of the Milanese headquarters of the clinical network, faces his biggest challenge with ALS. And all the donations collected during the evening will be donated to Nemo.

“We are grateful to Enrico Bertolino and the artists who, together with him, have chosen to put their talent at the service of our community of people with ALS and neuromuscular diseases – declares Alberto Fontana, president of the Nemo Clinical Centers – On January 28th of almost sixteen years ago we opened the doors to our first patient in Milan. Since then we have cared for around 20,000 families in what is now a network of seven offices across the country. Celebrating this journey with an evening that combines art, entertainment and culture is a privilege for all of us.” Not only that, the value of the event is also given by the presence of five volunteer chefs from the Slafood Association, who will offer guests an aperitif designed for the occasion. Once again, the chefs responded without reservation to the call of their president, Davide Rafanelli, whose story of illness and tenacity fully expresses the mission of the Nemo Centers. The evening enjoys the institutional patronage of Aisla, the national association which is a point of reference for the assistance of people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and one of the founding members of the Nemo clinical centres. The event also has the support of Jesurum Leoni Comunicazione. It is possible from today to book your place at the event with a donation starting from 40 euros, on the Nemo Center website section https://www.centrocliniconemo.it/sostienici/uno-slavadent-alla-sla/