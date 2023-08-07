Milena Bertolini took three days to reply to her players. You did it (like them) via social media, spreading a long and articulated thought that also serves as a greeting given that your contract with the FIGC expires at the end of the month. “I am leaving the national team after so many years – the coach said – and I feel like thanking the Federation and Renzo Ulivieri for the great opportunity they have given me. They have been wonderful and very intense years, which I will always carry with me. Best wishes to the national team and to all women’s football to grow and for the whole movement to move again with vigor and energy”. If the dismissal was foreseen (even in terms of tone), Bertolini instead decides to respond to the accusations – not so veiled – made by the group she led in the ill-fated New Zealand expedition. “Mass in other conditions we would have had different results”, the thought of Cristiana Girelli and her companions spread before returning to Italy. Tomorrow, among other things, a representation of the players could meet the federal president Gravina as announced in the press conference on the sidelines of the last federal council.