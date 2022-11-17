“Salvatore Maugeri was a person who made historytaking care of the most fragile of society, the workers, in difficult years and then setting the road for others”.Lombardy Region Health Councilor, Guido Bertolaso, thus intervened with a video message at the celebrations for the 117th anniversary of the birth of Salvatore Maugeri. “Maugeri would not be very happy with what is happening in our country today – continued Bertolaso ​​- White deaths are still an unacceptable scourge. In my experience of the many construction sites that I have had to follow, even in emergency conditions I have always tried to follow the teachings of Salvatore Maugeri”. And he added: “In the 6 centers you have in Lombardy” such as Ics Maugeri, “you are doing a excellent helping also in vaccinations and today this country would need many Salvatore Maugeri “.

After the institutional greetings also from Anna Zucconi, councilor for health of the Municipality of Pavia; Giovanni Palli, president of the Province of Pavia, and Cristina Tassorelli of the University of Pavia, followed the reports of the protagonists of the Salvatore Maugeri Foundation.