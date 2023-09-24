The hybridization of genres of the series The other side, which constantly shifts between naturalistic horror and comedy, is so particular that it has become one of the obsessions of its creator, Berto Romero. “We had to find a balance between these two very contrasting sensations: laughing and being scared,” he says. He has worked so hard on it that he confesses to having lost perspective. “On paper, in the script, that combination works, but a shoot is devastating, it breaks everything, because it divides the story into pieces. After beating it so much, nothing makes you happy anymore and nothing scares you. You have to trust your initial intuition, the one that drove the project while you were ideating and writing it,” he says.

There are just a few hours left until its six half-hour episodes will be screened this Sunday for the first time before the public, during the increasingly televised San Sebastián film festival. It will be people’s reactions that reveal to what extent the pieces of his story have fit together. This new original Movistar Plus+ series in collaboration with El Terrat (The Mediapro Studio) will premiere on the platform before the end of the year.

The cost of this hybridization is that, Romero explains, “neither terror can be excessively oppressive nor humor too histrionic.” To achieve this exercise in tonal tightrope walking, he has turned to the direction of Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro, who were already behind the cameras of look what you have done, also for Movistar Plus+.

“We wanted the viewer to be taken aback and surprised,” says Ruiz Caldera from the Basque city. “The tone, beyond what the script gave us, came out during filming, during the rehearsal process with the actors and testing the technical resources we had at our disposal. Often, we didn’t know if it was going to work until we saw it edited on the screen,” De Toro continues.

With references to the raw fear of the cinema of William Friedkin (director of The Exorcist, died a few weeks ago) and a type of realistic comedy that they already tested in their previous joint project, the team of The other side flee from a type of excessively stylized terror, “to avoid commonplaces,” defends Romero. Here there is no abandoned house in the middle of nowhere. Instead, they built two cheap and soulless apartments on a Barcelona set in which the characters feel trapped as they do in their own lives. “We have spent the money precisely on making the settings look tacky, but credible,” point out the two directors of the series.

One of its narrative resources to achieve this fusion of genres has been the permanent game of mirrors in the story. Combining at the same time a comical sex scene with a tense seance or an unpleasant suicide attempt with an absurd ayuasca session are key moments to understand what the creators have tried to do with The other side. They are very different scenes from each other, shot at different times, but knowing that they would be united in the montage. “You had to end a comedy sequence with a shock and a shocking sequence with a joke. It was a strange exercise of trying to bury the laughter with a very dramatic situation that is happening at the same time,” explains Romero.

‘Poltergeist’ on a hive floor

The Catalan, also the protagonist of the series, plays Nacho, a journalist specialized in the paranormal who is going through a bad personal and professional moment. After a failed suicide attempt, he returns to life accompanied by the ghost of his mentor, Dr. Estrada, a mythical communicator of mystery who died more than 20 years ago and is played by his mentor in real life, Andreu Buenafuente. .

This return of the couple coincides with the discovery of a powerful case poltergeist in a hive apartment on the outskirts of Barcelona. Eva, a widowed woman, and her son Rubén live there. With the help of the spirit of his and Juana’s mentor, her right-hand woman on her old radio show, the protagonist tries to reveal the mystery around the ghosts that terrorize the woman and child. He will also face a dark secret from his past. This is a matter that directly relates him to Gorka Romero, who was his investigative partner and who is now the new icon of mystery journalism in Spain.

“They are characters that a priori we could consider parodiable; They are losers who are situated around the world of parapsychology, so given to mockery. But we prefer to avoid the broad brush and hold back, applying a very respectful look at them, showing their nobility,” says Romero.

Berto Romero, on the left, and Andreu Buenafuente posed this Sunday at the presentation of the series ‘The Other Side’, at the 71st San Sebastián Film Festival.

María Botto builds Eva, who is for the directors the key character of the plot. “Mary is a geek of horror cinema and helped us push it to go a little further. Her intuition and her dedication on a physical level (because she often did not resort to doubles) have elevated the final result,” defends De Toro and Ruiz Caldera. The end result is a ghost story of all kinds. There is an obvious one (the one played by Buenafuente), but there are also “the ghost of lies, the ghost of what you could have been and are not, the ghost of the inheritance that you have received from your mentors…”, notes its creator. The ghosts of Berto himself also appear. It is no coincidence that one of the characters bears his last name. Gorka Romero, the host of a successful television show specializing in paranormal matters, plays with the idea of ​​“that other thing that could have been me working on television.”

Because much more caustic is the look that the series casts on the media. As a child, Romero did not watch entertainment programs, but rather fiction and that is why he has turned towards it in his work on the small screen. In a recent interview on the Catalan network TV3, he confessed that he had almost never enjoyed doing television. “I have really enjoyed making television, but I have realized that it was because of the type of television I made. I was lucky enough to fall into an author program, Buenafuente, in which I was given a lot of freedom to express myself creatively, in a section with its own narrative. The soul of television, as I feel it, is not so much telling stories, but creating impactful moments. And that doesn’t interest me much. Television is a machine for crushing people and ideas. He is capable of making television, of turning even the most countercultural ideas into his own food,” he argues.

