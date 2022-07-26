“The disinterest of the voters is bad for democracy”

“In the last 4 years the role of Parliament has emptied and parties no longer have strength in society”. It is very hard to judge Fausto Bertinottiwho in an interview with Libero even talks about a policy that “with this last act in Parliament is definitively dead”.

Former President of the Chamber, as well as secretary of the Communist Refoundation, Bertinotti retraces the numerous changes in the face of the legislature that has just ended, in which, “last but not least, the parliamentarians applauded those they had just sent home. In summary, all three experiences of this latest legislation have always sought a personality external to politics who could synthesize and overcome the crisis. It is the perennial search for the foreign Pope who brings order ”. Also for this reason, according to Bertinotti, “less than half of the voters go to vote. Disinterest in what happens in Parliament is bad for democracy. The parties have become mere water carriers ”.

