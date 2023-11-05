Bertinotti battles Warhol’s two million euro Mao

The legal case continues regarding the two famous silk-screen prints of Mao Zedong by Andy Warhol. Fausto Bertinotti he has no intention of giving up the works that his friend Mario D’Urso left him in his will in 2015. This was written by Il Fatto Quotidiano, which speaks of “stuff worth millions of euros whose future, however, has been questioned by a sentence of the Civil Court of Rome last January, when the judge annulled the will of D’Urso (lawyer, senator, business manager and very rich man of the world)”.

As Il Fatto recalls, in the will the leader of Rifondazione and his wife were entitled, “in addition to a sum of money, two original pearls by Warhol, which were also added to another work, also by Warhol, given to him during his lifetime by D’Urso himself. After the Court’s ruling, only a few legatees, among those who had benefited from money and assets as per the will, then reached an agreement with D’Urso’s daughter, while Bertinotti and others instead appealed to the Court of Appeal, where the case now awaits a new decision.”

We’re not talking about bruscolini: the series of authentic silk-screen prints with Mao’s big face has often guaranteed sales of around 2 million euros per piece.

