Two days after the birth of his seventh child, Bertín Osborne has dedicated an exclusive to him in the magazine Hello. One where he explains that he doesn't want to be his father. “I have simply decided that I am not going to be a father. “That I don't want to be a father.” He, who has questioned the right of women to decide about her motherhood and who cried out to heaven the day a teacher explained to her students that they would not celebrate Father's Day in class. “But who is this crazy woman?” he then roared. “What asylum did he escape from?” It had to be precisely Bertín Osborne who showed how cruel and violent sexist parenting can be for women and children.

But what does it mean to be a father? I believe that, at a minimum, it implies not leaving the child materially or psychologically defenseless. So, when you tell a child that you didn't love him, you are doing him a reprehensible and expendable harm. And when you dedicate an exclusive to a baby in Hello You are depriving a minor of their right to privacy and amplifying intimate damage until it becomes public and irreparable. In fact, when you inflict such blatant violence on a newborn, you are also inflicting a form of vicarious violence on the child's mother. So the cover does not speak of Bertín's non-paternity, but of an idea of ​​toxic paternity that he defends from his privileged situation and propagates thanks to the speaker given to him by a media as irresponsible as him.

But what could drive the kind and Catholic Bertín Osborne to such cruel behavior? I believe that a deeply sexist ideology and culture. Bertín must believe that declaring that he does not love his son (and illustrating the interview with photos in the tender company of his dog) will not cause any conflict for the minor and, even less so, for the mother, who had just given birth at the time of the birth. exclusive. On the contrary, he assures that “Gabriela is a very good person. Very atractive. Very hardworking. Very decent.” And he says it to clarify that she is not to blame for his paternity. As if women could manipulate our partners' contraceptive decisions. “And I have heard out there that… That yes money, yes interest… No, no and no!”, He assures. “She has refused any help I have been able to offer. It's fair to say.” As if the material protection that a child demands was optional or depended on the opinion or ideology of the parents.

And I wonder. Has Bertín informed Gabriela how much he has billed for the exclusive? Has he given the mother her share and that of her minor for profiting from her privacy? Although he also says that he is not sure the child is his. Another gratuitous attack on the mother. But, if necessary, will he give Gabriela the full amount she has received for profiting from paternity that does not belong to her? “Hey, what if it is confirmed that he is mine? “I am a responsible guy and I will help and take care of whatever I have to take care of.” Responsible? Oh really? What will help? But who does she think she has to help? The father figure is independent of the mother and has all the emotional, psychological and material responsibilities for the minor. The question is, how long will we have to suffer the violence of parents who mask their responsibility a la Darth Vader? The saga seems to be over. But the Empire, you know, fights back.

