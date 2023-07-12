This Wednesday, July 12, the gossip magazines have hit the newsstands with unexpected news: Bertín Osborne and Marlises Gabriela Guillén are expecting their first child. So it has been announced exclusively the cover of the magazine readings. At 68, this will be the sixth child for the singer and presenter, and the first for the 32-year-old businesswoman. According to the publication, she is in the first trimester of pregnancy, so Bertín Osborne in principle will already have turned 69 (his birthday is December 7) when he welcomes his son. A few hours later, she has been the journalist Beatriz Cortázar, in the program Federico’s mornings, who has confirmed the news after speaking with him by phone.

Apologizing for not responding to the media that have contacted him in the last hours because he does not want to talk about this matter, as reported by the journalist, Bertín Osborne did not want the news to see the light because this pregnancy “did not has not been sought or desired. Cortázar, always according to what Osborne has told him, has explained that he has been distanced from the physiotherapist for some time, with whom he began to relate last spring. He has also assured that the presenter has told him “he will take care” of the child when he is born, and that he does not want to talk more about his future paternity or anything to do with the matter.

“Gabi is a great girl. She is affectionate, friendly, pretty, hard-working and honest, but one cannot be forced to be in love. That is why I repeat that I will assume my responsibilities when the time comes. We haven’t seen each other for a long time, it’s a decision made a long time ago and it will continue that way,” the journalist collected more statements in an article published in abc. “I wish Gabi and the boy or girl the best, I will be there to help in whatever is necessary, I assume my responsibility, of course, but the day to day will be the same as the one I have today: living alone and working as a a donkey attending to all my obligations”, Bertín Osborne told him.

Guillén, model and director of an aesthetic clinic in Madrid, and the popular presenter met during an advertising campaign for El Capote carried out in April 2022, a clothing brand of which the artist has been the image for many years. “Would you like to be a father again”? they asked him in the magazine Hello!, last May. “I prefer to be a grandfather now. In fact, I am happy because my daughter Claudia returns from Australia in 10 days with her daughter, Micaela, ”Osborne replied.

At the moment, she has not spoken in public about the news of the pregnancy revealed by the magazine, the same one that in December 2022 announced on its cover that Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz were going to become parents without the knowledge of the two protagonists. , something that they themselves regretted when they decided to communicate the pregnancy shortly after. As reported by Cortázar, now Bertín Osborne is considering taking legal action on the publication of the news. The only words that have come out of Guillén have been through the magazine Week: “I want to maintain my privacy at all times. He [por Bertín Osborne] You can say what you want, I don’t care.”

“Just a month ago your relationship with the model and businesswoman came to light. Can we put her girlfriend’s label on her now? ”, She also asked him Hello!. He replied: “Here we are! I keep in touch with Gabi and see her from time to time, but she is not my girlfriend. We see each other frequently and we are getting to know each other, nothing more. She seems like a lovely girl to me, a wonderful girl who works like a donkey to support her life ”. “I can do whatever I want with my life and I have 50 friends. So, if each friend I have is labeled a girlfriend, we are going to have to write an encyclopedia, ”he told the same publication a month earlier, also assuring then that he was not in love with Guillén. In April, she also spoke about her relationship with him: “In life you don’t know what will happen. I love him very much and we are very fond of each other and that’s it, we are very good friends ”.

Although they did not attend the event together, the last time they were seen together was on José Luis López’s birthday, the nougat maker, 1st of July. Upon his arrival in Seville, Guillén assured that he was going to meet with Osborne, but because they were both friends of the host who brought together some 3,000 people in the conference center of the Andalusian capital. The singer’s eldest daughter – who also attended the event – ​​confirmed that her father had already introduced her to Guillén. However, as Cortázar now affirms, things “were already bad” and after the birthday they went separately.

The singer had three daughters, Alejandra (45 years old), Eugenia (37 years old) and Claudia (34 years old), and a son, Cristian, who died shortly after birth due to a malformation, with Sandra Domecq, with whom he was married from 1977 and 1999. Two more children were born from his second marriage to Fabiola Martínez (50 years old), Kike (16 years old) and Carlos (15 years old). The presenter of My house is yours In addition, he is the grandfather of seven grandchildren. Her daughters Eugenia and Alejandra, both separated from her husbands, had three children each in their marriages, and Claudia became a mother for the first time last summer.

It was in January 2021 when Osborne and Martínez announced their breakup after 14 years of marriage and 20 years of relationship, a separation that became official in divorce a year later. “Dear friends, as I suppose you already know, Fabiola and I have parted ways for a short time. There is no specific reason, but coexistence problems. There are not and have not been third parties that have motivated us to make this decision, and yes the difficulty of living with our different personalities,” he explained in a statement. Precisely, this Wednesday her ex-wife was the first to react to the news. Martínez has shown off the cordial relationship that she maintains with her ex-husband since her separation and has wished Osborne, in statements collected by the magazine Ten minutes“to be happy” and, above all, “to enjoy this new parenthood very much”.