Bertín Osborne is fed up with 2024 and does not hide his desire to fire him as soon as possible to greet a new year He hopes it will be more fruitful and with new projects, personal stimulation. «!Let’s see if it ends now“He proclaimed on his social networks.

It has been his most difficult year. Or, at least, the one that has caused the most public controversy and undisguised discomfort. For many reasons: health problems, cancellation of concerts, arguments with Gabriela Guillén, a sudden child, painful losses… Anyway, many reasons to want to slam the door and wish for a future that is a little more calm and restorative.

The singer lost his father, Enrique, last October and that was the end. It seems that now he intends take life a little more calmly and a different mood. That is why she has shared a video on her social networks in which she tells how her Christmas is going while taking a tour of the Seville farm after Christmas Eve dinner with her daughters in Jerez de la Frontera.

After dinner with his daughters

«Merry Christmas, have fun tonight and have a good time. I just arrived. It’s 12 at night, I’ve been having dinner with my daughters in Jerez and I came here because the house is alone. I have a guard there, but well, I felt a little uncomfortable leaving this alone, I don’t know why. Because here, thank God, nothing has ever happened,” he began by saying in an improvised speech that apparently he needed to make.









Bertín Osborne shows his Instagram followers some of the inhabitants of the farm such as his pets Klaus and Chica. “I have Klaus here… Come here, boy!” he asks the dog while petting him. And he continues: «I have Klaus, who is the head of the vigilantes…Come, fat man, let’s go see the horses!”, you can hear the singer.

Then continue this curious guided tour of the estate in what could well be a documentary like ‘Christmas Eve with Bertín’. During the walk, the artist begins with the balance of 2024a year that, as he himself admits with some dismay, has not been the best. «And, well, a year that is already ending, and thank goodness. Because it has been a horror», he admits. And that’s when he makes a wish for 2025: “Let’s see if the next one is better!”

New projects

It will be next December 31 when the little one Gabriela Guillén had turns one year old. She says that Bertín Osborne has not visited himbut at least he knows it from a photo, that something is something and less is nothing. The girl filed a paternity suit and then the singer admitted to being the father. It seems that they have given themselves a truce after so much storm and at least they are no longer throwing things away.

But it wasn’t just what happened to the little one, but also that health problem in the form of covid that left him burdened and with worrying consequences, from which it seems that he has already recovered. And then there has also been a professional career that no one knows where it currently iswith problems singing, empty venues and others that forced him to suspend his tour. Who knows if he will resume it next year, which he hopes will be much more fruitful.