Exactly a week ago, on Wednesday the 3rd, the world of the heart was revolutionized with the news of the recent paternity of Bertín Osborne. It was not because the singer and television presenter became a father for the seventh time at the age of 69, nor because he currently does not maintain any type of relationship with his mother, the businesswoman and model Marlises Gabriela Guillén, 33 years old. What spread like wildfire through the tabloid press and television sets were the statements that Bertín made in the magazine Hello! shortly before December 31, the date the baby was born, and that they were released on the 3rd, in which he assured that he will not be an active father figure. “I have simply decided that I am not going to be a father. “That I don't want to be a father,” she confirmed in the interview. This Wednesday, and now that the little one has already been born, the magazine has once again given him space in his pages, in which are his first statements since his new fatherhood and in which he confirms that he does not regret anything of what was said.

Guillén gave birth in Madrid on the last day of 2023, while the singer enjoyed New Year's Eve at his estate in Seville. “I found out the next day,” he admits to Hello!, where he also confirms that he received the news of the birth through “a mutual friend” and not on television, as was speculated. However, he has refused to add fuel to the fire and has not wanted to answer the rest of the questions surrounding his controversial statements or qualify any of his previous answers. “I have nothing more to say,” she concluded. He tells her mother that he wishes her “everything, everything, everything, the best,” but admits that he has not yet spoken to her.

Guillén, on the other hand, has been forced to speak to the media, which have not stopped persecuting the new mother since she gave birth, especially after Bertín Osborne's interview. “I don't want to talk about that person,” she said, indignant about the father of her son on what was her first walk with the baby, according to the magazine. Readings. “My son is the only good thing I have, I just want to raise him in peace. I need to be calm,” warned the Paraguayan businesswoman.

Beyond his lack of understanding as a parent, another point that caught the attention of Bertín's interview last Wednesday was that the singer stated that he is going to request a paternity test. “It is not an issue of distrust, but simply an issue that must be ratified because, if not, then there will be problems. Hey, what if it's confirmed to be mine? I am a responsible guy and I will help and take care of whatever I have to take care of. That's all. There is nothing more to tell,” he explained then. Guillén, who has decided that the child will only have his last name, initially said he had no problem with taking this test, but there is now talk of a possible change of mind to sever any ties with the presenter. He is also not going to demand any type of pension or support from her, something that the singer himself confirmed in his previous interview: “She has refused and she has rejected any help that I could have offered her. It's fair to say.”

Bertín Osborne's statements this Wednesday are also the first since the death of the comedian Arévalo, whom he considered, he says, like a brother. “It has been a very hard blow,” he assured the magazine. Francisco Rodríguez Iglesias, known artistically as Arévalo, died on the 3rd at the age of 76 in his house in Valencia, and his cause is still unknown. In 2011 he starred in the play Two Twins along with Bertín Osborne, but they became angry in 2017, after the comedian published a photo of a meal in which Osborne, King Emeritus Juan Carlos and Infanta Elena appeared, among others. Months later, they publicly reconciled during the broadcast of the program. My house is yours, presented by Osborne. “Our relationship was always magnificent, even though, at times, I got angry with him for not taking care of himself and not paying attention to me. Unfortunately… in the end I was right,” he assured the publication. Just as he was absent from the birth of his seventh child, the singer also missed the farewell of his friend, this time because he had contracted Covid, something that has also forced him to cancel a concert he had scheduled in Alicante on Monday.