One of the most surprising pregnancies of 2023 has come to an end. After nine months being the subject of debate within public opinion, the singer and television presenter Bertín Osborne has become the father of his seventh child at the age of 69, along with the businesswoman Marlises Gabriela Guillén, 33. Thus They confirmed it this Tuesday, January 2 in the program This is life. The baby was born on December 31 in a Madrid clinic. At first, Bertín did not want the pregnancy to be made public, since the newborn was neither “desired” nor “sought.” As if the news were not enough in itself, in August it was learned that his daughter Claudia, 34, is pregnant. Therefore, he becomes the father of her seventh child almost at the same time as the grandfather of her eighth grandchild.

The singer complained in the summer about the avalanche of criticism he received when the news became public. Bertín Osborne was forced to upload a video to his social networks in which he warned: “Never, in my entire career, have I suffered harassment as brutal as what I am suffering these days.” In the Sonsoles Ónega program, And now Sonsoles, went live when they were interviewing his ex-wife, Fabiola Martínez (50 years old), to say that she is “responsible for her actions,” and that she would take care of the child. “I will try to ensure that both he and his mother have a pleasant life. That is what I have to do in justice and in ethics I am going to do,” she stated at that time.

It was then that the newborn's mother took the opportunity to distance herself from Bertín Osborne and affirm what everyone was saying in the gatherings: “I have already chosen his name, he is my son and that's it.” Bertín quickly responded: “He is a wonderful girl, they say he loved me.” hunt. It's not true, relationships are two-way, I'm older than a forest, no one teases me and no one deceives me. “Gabriela has not been just my thing.” According to the aforementioned program, the singer learned of the news at the same time as the rest of Spain, while he was enjoying the Christmas holidays at his estate in Seville. The model was due on December 31 and, apparently, she gave birth by natural birth in Madrid that same day, the last of the year.

Guillén, a model and director of an aesthetic clinic in Madrid, and the popular presenter met during an advertising campaign for El Capote carried out in April 2022, a clothing brand of which the artist has been the image for many years. “Would you like to be a father again?” they asked him in the magazine Hello!, last May. “I prefer to be a grandfather. In fact, I am happy because my daughter Claudia is returning from Australia in 10 days with her daughter, Micaela,” Osborne responded.

Precisely, the magazine Hello! has arrived this Wednesday, January 3, at newsstands with an exclusive interview with the presenter. In it, he once again praises the mother of his new son. “I have heard a little bit of everything about her in recent months and there are radically unfair things that I do not want to let go. Gabriela is a great girl, let's keep this going! Gabriela is a very good person. Very atractive. Very hardworking. Very decent. I can't speak highly enough of her. And I have heard out there that… That yes money, yes interest… No, no and no! “She warns. “She has refused and she has refused me any help that I have been able to offer. It's fair to say. And yet, it is very very very unfair that they accuse her of something that she has not done,” she adds in the interview.

The singer had three daughters, Alejandra (45 years old), Eugenia (37) and Claudia (34), and a son, Cristian, who died shortly after birth due to a malformation, with Sandra Domecq, with whom he was married between 1977 and 1999. From his second marriage to Fabiola Martínez (50 years old), two more children were born, Kike (16 years old) and Carlos (15). The presenter of My house is yours, In addition, he is the grandfather of seven grandchildren. Her daughters Eugenia and Alejandra, both separated from her husbands, had three children each in their marriages, and Claudia became a mother for the first time last summer. It is still unknown if Bertín will travel to Madrid in the coming days to visit his new son and his mother, with whom he does not maintain any type of contact. The last time they saw each other, according to what he says in the interview Hello!it was July 1st.

Regarding his new offspring, Bertín confirms to the magazine that his intention is to take a paternity test: “It is not an issue of mistrust, but simply an issue that must be ratified because, if not, then there will be problems.” . Hey, what if it's confirmed to be mine? I am a responsible guy and I will help and take care of whatever I have to take care of. That's all. There is nothing more to tell. It has not been a very long relationship and it has ended this way… But I have nothing but good words for her. I have simply decided that I am not going to be a father. “That I don't want to be a father.”