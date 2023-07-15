Bertín Osborne is in the eye of the hurricane after a magazine revealed just a few days ago that the artist will become a father again in about six months. A bomb before which new information is now coming out. According to the ‘Socialité’ program, the singer would have had a relationship on a par with Gabriela, the future mother, and a participant in ‘Operación Triunfo’.

The alleged relationship was maintained with Encarna Navarro, a contestant on ‘Operación Triunfo’ in 2016. A woman whom he has supported artistically and with whom he has shared the stage on several occasions. However, Bertín responded forcefully to the information: “It’s a lie, I haven’t been with anyone else.”

«It has not been one more. I have had a relationship of many months with her. A wonderful and stable relationship, because she is wonderful and fantastic, “Osborne said this Friday about the future mother of her son, whom he defended from comments that accused her of having wanted to hunt him down. “The consequences of the relationship, which we had not foreseen, you already know,” he noted in a video recorded by himself.

He assures that he did not want to classify her as a girlfriend at the time because it is a word that causes him “rash” and he wanted to avoid precisely “this circus.” Although pulling from the newspaper library you can see the singer, last April, assuring, when asked by Gabriela, that he was “one more friend” of all the ones he had.

The news of the pregnancy could have distanced the future parents, who were no longer in a romantic relationship, as both have confirmed. It seems that the singer’s own daughters, who tried to keep the news from seeing the light, would have found out from the press and not from his father, despite the fact that they have already publicly closed ranks around him.