For years, América was the team with the most powerful portfolio in Liga MX, the club from the country’s capital could have any footballer it pleased within its ranks. However, over the years this has changed, and right now the two royal clubs, Monterrey and Los Tigres, after investment by huge companies in both teams, have the greatest financial potential to move within the market and it is normal for the big names are signed by the two teams from the north of the country.
An example of this is the signing of Germán Berterame with the Rayados team. The Argentine established himself as one of the best strikers in the MX League during his time with the Atlético de San Luis team and that is why the scorer was disputed by the American eagles who made him up to two offers. But it was those from the north of the country who took the powerful offender, who says he is very happy with his decision to bet on the Monterrey project despite the strong interest on the part of the Coapa group.
“Yes, the truth is that there was interest, but hey, today I’m here and I think I’m focusing on having a good season with Rayados and trying to win titles with them. I’m here because I made the best decision, if not, no I would, I am very happy with the decision I have made and for the moment we are all going through.”
– German Berterame
