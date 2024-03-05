In the last hours, the name of German Berterame it doesn't stop ringing Monterey due to his possible signing with Portland Timbers of the MLS, because in the middle of the season in the Liga MXhis departure is more than possible in exchange for a multi-million dollar figure.
There are versions that indicate that Timbers could pay 15 million dollars to take the Argentine striker, a figure that Striped would receive with open arms, even though its sale is not a priority.
About, Fernando Ortiz He hinted that the decision will be made by the board and, above all, by the footballer himself, since in the squad of the Tanothe figure of Berterame It is key to achieving success this semester.
In the midst of this wave of speculation, fans gathered in The Neighborhood to receive some players from the Rayados de Monterreywho were fortunate enough that the German Berterame stopped to sign some autographs and take pictures.
“Tell him, tell him people, he's here right now. Tell him not to go“We don't want him to leave, we don't want him to stay here,” is heard in the video, where after listening to the fans' requests, Berte He only smiled and remained silent.
According to the latest reports from Nuevo León, at this moment the primary decision involves German BerterameWell, although Rayados de Monterrey won't say no to 15 million dollars portlandthe reality is that they did not count on his withdrawal with the tournament already started.
The good news is that Brandon Vazquez He fell on the right foot to the institution and there are already many people asking him to take the role of starting center forward, so together with Rodrigo Aguirre, this area of Monterrey will not be unprotected in the event of a departure.
