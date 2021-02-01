A new study shows: xenophobia is the core of the AfD’s brand. Many of their voters remain accessible to democratic parties.

For a long time, the AfD only knew one direction: upwards. She won in almost every election. No matter who she set up, no matter what scandals she produced, no matter how far right-wing extremist she spoke – she was successful. This era seems to be nearing its end. In the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the AfD will probably do less brilliantly. We will then for the first time see right-wing top candidates who have to explain why the AfD’s soaring is over. That doesn’t mean the all-clear: 10 percent for the AfD is also a lot.

The new Bertelsmann study about the AfD clientele reveals why the party’s bull market is over. More than half of their voters are latent or obviously right-wing extremists – with notable priorities. It is shocking that 13 percent glorify the Nazi era. But the ideological binding force of the right-wing populists is neither anti-Semitism nor the tendency to dictatorship. But: foreigners out. Two thirds of AfD sympathizers think that foreigners exploit us, threaten us and that they should disappear again when the opportunity arises. This glue holds the AfD together.

Migration was the reason for their rise after the refugee autumn 2015, the disappearance of the migration issue is now the reason for the stagnation of the right. Trump’s conspiracy theses about stolen elections or the alliance with corona deniers are efforts to find a substitute for success with xenophobic affects. The AfD lives from the scandalization of migration.

Can democratic parties bring back AfD voters? A quarter has a closed right-wing extremist worldview. It is more interesting, however, that 44 percent of AfD sympathizers do not think right-wing extremists, not even latently. The democratic parties thus have the chance to dissolve the alliance of conservatives and protest voters with right-wing extremists, which essentially defines the AfD. It’s going to be difficult. But the study shows: It would be possible.