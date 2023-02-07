DAs usual in such cases, the message from RTL Germany sounds like the opposite of what is happening. “RTL Germany is reorganizing its publishing business,” it says. “Our goal is to further strengthen the leading position and journalistic relevance of RTL Germany,” says Bertelsmann and RTL Germany boss Thomas Rabe. Points two and three explain what this means: Thirteen magazine titles from the Gruner + Jahr publishing house will remain in place, including “Stern”, “Brigitte”, “Capital” and “Geo”, and 23 more will be discontinued or sold. 700 of 1900 jobs will be lost. This is what the “merger” of Gruner + Jahr and RTL looks like. The Verdi trade union criticizes the “smashing” of the magazine publisher. His name only appears marginally in the RTL post. Gruner + Jahr is history.

Only the “star” is upgraded

So that all of this can sound like something positive, Bertelsmann’s sole entertainer Rabe has to push ahead with the investments that are supposed to be made. They want to concentrate on the “core brands” and invest around 80 million euros by 2025. 30 million euros are going into the digitization of the “Stern” alone. Of course, the wave of layoffs, which will affect more than a third of Gruner + Jahr employees, will continue until 2025. Magazines such as “Geo Era”, “Geo Knowledge”, “Brigitte Woman”, “View” (an offshoot of “Stern”), the magazine “Guido” dedicated to the designer Guido Maria Kretschmer and the magazine “Barbara”, whose The driving force is the TV presenter Barbara Schöneberger. “Business Punk”, “Art”, “PM”, “Beef!”, “Salon” and the shares in the football magazine “11 Freunde” and the publishing house Deutsche Medien-Manufaktur (“Landlust”, “Essen & Drink”) for sale. With the few “core brands” of Gruner + Jahr and RTL that are allowed to stay, Bertelsmann boss Rabe sees “considerable synergy effects” – “not only in editorial cooperation, but above all in marketing”. Bertelsmann will retain its stake in “Spiegel” and the DDV media group in Saxony.