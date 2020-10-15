The writer Berta Marsé, this Wednesday in Barcelona. JUAN BARBOSA / EL PAÍS

He spent a summer night in 1993, near the Sant Antoni Market in Barcelona, ​​where Berta Marsé lived then. Night walk to the pooch. He hears a sudden stop: two men in suits jump out of a car quickly, but a short distance away, one stops the other with an arm across his chest. He seems to understand that he says: “Not this one, she has a dog.” They run back to the vehicle and, skipping a traffic light, they disappear … That experience is the one that has directly transferred one of the two teenagers who star in Charge (Anagrama), his debut as a novelist after two praised books of short stories In check Y Animated fantasies. From a slow literary kitchen, it took him a decade to write one, on the other hand, a short novel (175 pages): “Life passed me by: the death of a friend, the separation, the political identity crisis… and the death of my father”. Leave for last the death of Juan Marsé, almost three months ago day by day. On the way, nine kilos lost. Life.

The episode that also shakes the young and supposedly friends Desi and Yesi (“Same age, same sign [zodiacal], same neighborhood ”, he writes) is a good summary of the fragility of human existence. “Something was about to happen, fatality touched me: you hear the arrow whistle near your neck; who knows who it will nail against. What if I go without a dog? I did not choose, it was the tsar … that’s why I first thought of putting as a title: The laws of chance “, he assures. Because Marsé (Barcelona, ​​51 years old) thinks that “every time we choose less in life, opportunities and even ideas are shortened; I, in this accelerated and absurd world, every time I know and understand less of everything ”.

That fatality flies over a novel in which adolescence is ripped from the two girls by the roots. “Something breaks it, interrupts it and leaves Desi as stagnant, as reflected in her room; and she defends herself against that by not making herself known too much, leaving social networks, avoiding mobile phones… she is forced to grow, to mature; it has something of me ”, the writer escapes. And, quickly, erase traces: “All the characters in the novel are dotted with me, and the situation, too: adolescence is when you see yourself capable of anything, it is effervescence, discovery … It is the period of my life that I have the most notebooks because I write everything down … it is a very extreme moment, of great friendships, loves, hates ”. Desi will be forced to mature, “dragging a responsibility and guilt for things she has not done, a feeling that is very common among women.” In real life, today that adolescence “seems to last too long into adulthood; my father, at 12 years old, was already working … But it’s worse because he always ends up falling and passing a VAT bill ”.

Place Marsé between Desi and Yesi almost a game of doubles, of doppelgänger malignant, reverse of one (“hatred and admiration are usually always two sides of the same coin”), in a quilted work of tragicomedy, crime novel and “even ghosts”. But all exposed with a short phraseology, very credible dialogues (“I copy a lot from everyday life, how people speak and express themselves, even if they do it wrong; in the hospital with my father I wrote down a lot”) and an intense rhythm , unusually sharp and laden with detail, technically approaching Charge to the story. “I am a vocational storyteller; here I have opted to maintain the formal aspect of the story, the intensity, the suspense, a rhythm and a pulse that in the novel would be exhausting and impossible for the author … and for the reader ”, says who declares himself a fan, especially , from the stories of Truman Capote, but he also does not forget Chejov and Horacio Quiroga. Although now she is enjoying reading Elena Ferrante’s novels: “I easily enter her world, that ability to create a world extended in time … We always like what we don’t have,” she says about a genre that has arrived “a bit forced after two books of stories “, but which he will probably repeat shortly because another has come across in his life:” I have a lot of things parked; I don’t have that problem of lack of topics, of drought; it won’t give me life for so long ”:

There is also in Charge, as in his books of previous stories, a causticity, a black humor in which, as is also smelled in the vivid brushstrokes of the life of the neighborhood of the protagonists, perhaps the shadow of his father appears (“The humor is of both , my mother also has a lot ”), as also occurs in the remarkable documentation that distills here the description of life in the Wad-Ras women’s prison (“ I interviewed an express woman several times ”) and in that obsession with polishing and correct and re-polish (“the novel, in general, fits everything, it is not a story, where each aspect has to be precise; that is why here I have taken such great care of the details; now, if it turns out well, the novel is a brutal trip ”).

The author delivered the work more than a year ago. That period of time was the one that allowed Juan Marsé to still read the original, he, a total and posh novelist, little frequenter of stories that, recalls his storyteller daughter, “said that they did not come out”, despite his praised Lieutenant Bravo. Charge, Well, they could comment on it. “Luckily it was like that; but he was as sparing as ever; He told me: ‘I like it’ and little else… ”. What did it usually tell you? “He always looked for if the story excited him, then the technical and stylistic issues would come, like ‘here you repeat yourself a bit’; but first of all I wanted the story to be alive, to play ”. Charge fulfills it.