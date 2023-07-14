On February 21, the sentimental partner of the then mayoress of Maracena (Granada, 22,293 inhabitants) detained and threatened Vanesa Romero, a socialist councilor, who had a tense relationship with the councilor for two hours. Both she and the kidnapper, Pedro Gómez, pointed out to the judge the former mayor, Berta Linares, the mayor Antonio García Leyva and the previous mayor, Noel López, of instigating the kidnapping. Although they did not present any evidence of this and despite the fact that even the investigations have failed to prove anything, the judge has taken the accusations very seriously. Gómez, diagnosed with a mental illness, told the police that there had been a meeting between him and the three politicians to devise the kidnapping. He even mentioned the place, something that was later denied by the owner of the inn that supposedly would have hosted that meeting.

This Wednesday Linares, 44, testified before the head of the Investigating Court Number 5 of Granada as investigated, to tell her version of the facts. Interviewed by this newspaper, the former mayor insists that this meeting of three never took place. “We never met.” Faced with the possibility that someone, aware of the difficulties in the relationship between Linares and Romero, could have made a joking comment that the kidnapper would have taken seriously, he is blunt: “There was never a meeting and there was never any comment in that sense. . He was never able to get out of me or my environment the feeling that something had to be done with the councilwoman”.

The then mayor met the kidnapper the same day as the events, while Romero remained locked in the trunk of the vehicle used for the abduction, but later denied having seen him. “The Civil Guard and my lawyer recommended me not to say it,” she says now. A video recording showed that she was indeed seen with her partner for a moment. Linares tells this newspaper that at that time she “was with a colleague from the City Council making visits to people’s homes, something we used to do frequently.” During the visit, “the news reached him that the councilwoman had disappeared and the first information was that she could have been my ex-husband; It was all very strange.” “When we were going to get into the car —she continues her story of that February 21st—, my partner saw Pedro Gómez. I crossed to greet him and, while I was crossing, I lost sight of him”. Berta Linares says that her ex-partner was “very handy,” so she imagined “that she was in the hardware store next door.” Indeed, it was later shown that Gómez went in to buy a knife and duct tape. “When I left the store,” she continues, “I told him about Vanesa’s disappearance and about my ex. He didn’t say or show anything weird. We arranged to see each other later and that was it.” That appointment, she sums it up, “was a coincidence and that’s it.”

Berta Linares has not spoken since then with her ex-partner or with the kidnapped councilor. He has called her “several times” but he has not “picked up” her phone, he maintains. Linares admits that he did not have a fluid relationship with her: “Simply, he came from Noel’s team — who had resigned as mayor in the summer of 2022 to become an Andalusian parliamentarian — and it is true that he was not going to go on my team to [las elecciones de] 28M, but as it happened with others who have not complained ”, he narrates. Regarding the possibility that Romero had in his possession documentation to attack Linares and his team for alleged urban irregularities in the authorization by the City Council of a gas station, Linares points out: “He never said anything to me or accused me of irregularities, such as I didn’t get to tell him that I wouldn’t go on the lists either.

Romero acknowledged before the judge that he had spent several years —since the previous legislature— photocopying municipal records. After her kidnapping, her husband explained to the press that he did it “just in case.” “The curious thing is that, for example, in the case of the gas station that she accuses us of irregularities, she took her process from start to finish. And it has been shown that she was the one who received some documentation in hand that she did not include in the file, ”says Linares.

The former mayor is confident that in a couple of weeks she can be exonerated. “It has been made clear in my statement that we had nothing to do with it and my peace of mind is complete.” In addition, he adds, apart from ensuring that there is no evidence against her, “none of the consequences of the kidnapping have benefited me. Everything that comes out of that has harmed me ”, she says. The lifting of the secret summary of the case, three days after the municipal elections, in which accusations were launched against her, ended the hopes of the local PSOE based on a survey that gave her party an “absolute majority with between 11 and 12 councilors”, he points out. After the elections, Linares did not take possession of her act as councilor, although she continues to be the local secretary of her party. The scandal led to her removal from her position, as number three of the Andalusian PSOE, to Noel López.

“The judge has been very picky, but that’s fine, so I have been able to tell everything,” concludes Linares after giving a statement, followed by that of councilor García Leyva. It is expected that in the next few days, the judge will determine if there are new actions to be taken in relation to the case.