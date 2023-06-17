The outgoing mayoress of Maracena (Granada), Berta Linares, of the PSOE, has appeared this Friday to assess the court decisions that leave her and her colleagues Noel López and Antonio García Leyva out of the kidnapping investigation. , last February, of the also socialist mayor Vanessa Romero. The three politicians have been left out, at least for the moment, of the case, in which the only accused continues to be Pedro Gómez, ex-partner of councilor Linares, and who was arrested the same day of the events and remains in provisional prison. Linares will leave today the City Council of the town of 22,293 inhabitants neighboring the metropolitan area of ​​Granada, as she announced after the PSOE lost the absolute majority and the municipality was left at the mercy of a pact between PP and Vox with two local parties. In her appearance this Friday, she complained about the “strange judicial coincidences” of having been exonerated after the elections and the “intense media campaign” that she, she maintains, influenced the results on 28-M . “No one is going to give me back a clean election,” she said.

The kidnapping of councilwoman Vanessa Romero occurred on February 21, 2023. The investigation was kept secret for three months until it was lifted on May 25, three days before the elections. And he got up despite the fact that there were some fringes of the investigation in the absence of offering results. This is the case, for example, of a toxicological study carried out on Gómez on whether or not she had used cocaine to gather strength for the kidnapping, a fact that cast shadows on some of the politicians involved. On post-election Monday, the Legal Medicine Institute of Granada issued a report that denied that Gómez had used drugs in the previous three months. The lifting of the summary brought with it the referral to the Andalusian Superior Court of the investigation to decide whether or not to investigate Noel López —Andalusian parliamentarian, and as such registered— and with him Berta Linares and Antonio García Leyva. That, and the proximity to the municipal elections, brought about a huge commotion in the town that ended in the loss of the absolute majority and the drop from 11 to 7 councilors for the PSOE –which still won the elections– the resignation of Noel López, former mayor of the city, as Number Three of the Andalusian PSOE, and the resignation of Berta Linares to continue in the consistory and take possession of her act as councilor on Saturday.

On May 25, the judge issued that order that cast shadows on the three politicians. Thursday was the day on which both the ordinary judge investigating the kidnapping itself and the TSJA have removed those investigated —at least provisionally— from the cause of the kidnapping, although there is still a separate piece, without defendants yet, in which investigates an alleged urban corruption that the kidnapped councilor believed was being committed in the municipality.

And despite not being charged now, the consequences of having been charged are still kicking. The Socialists blame the “strange judicial coincidences” of the Maracena scandal for the absolute majority that the PP has obtained in the Provincial Council. In his appearance, Linares said that “institutions and the media should also be respectful of the damage that they can cause both personally and collectively when they act with interests or simple unconsciousness.”

It was not until mid-morning this Friday when the Electoral Board confirmed the absolute majority in the Provincial Council for the PP, which has obtained deputy number 14 out of 27 in a particularly tight count. Socialist sources in the municipal body explain that “in the judicial district of Granada, the PSOE would have had another deputy with 550 more votes and, furthermore, it would have taken it away from the PP. In the judicial district of Granada, the correlation would then be seven deputies for the PP and seven for the PSOE instead of the final 6-8. And thus, the whole of the council instead of 11-14 would have been 12-13, which would have forced them to agree with Vox”. And they add: “Only in Maracena some 1,800 votes have been lost. And that is without counting the undoubted influence that this matter had on the province as a whole, although that cannot be quantified because it would be making conjectures, which is what, according to the TSJA, the examining magistrate did,” this statement concludes sardonically. fountain.

“Nobody is going to give me back clean elections,” Linares said in his appearance. In it he reiterated that “to date I have not had the opportunity to testify or defend myself. Neither accused nor investigated, and yet pointed out time and time again”. And about the pact by which the PP will take over the mayor’s office starting tomorrow, Berta Linares has said that the “pact that Julito’s Popular Party [en referencia al futuro alcalde Julio Pérez] with the ultra-right it has managed to drag other parties with these accusations that, right now, are being shown to be totally false”. From this it follows, he has affirmed “that this pact lacks the legitimacy that they tried to give it. That pact was born flawed, and he will make Julio and his Popular Party mayor together with the extreme right of Vox based on falsehoods and a scandalous media lynching ”.

On a personal level, Berta Linares has also been particularly affected. “For me it is late. The damage is irreparable, both personal, family and political… That damage has already been done. My life, my projects and dreams will not return. Linares has assured that, despite the separation that the judges have determined regarding what happened, she will not take possession of it. “I have suffered a lynching campaign by the unfair and dirty opposition and I have to resign due to a tragedy that has crossed my life. But I haven’t done anything wrong.”

The general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE has also commented on this matter today. “The TSJA order defines that the review of the file was premature because the indications of the investigating court had not been verified. There were no elements to initiate any investigation. This has led to a defenseless situation for the person of Noel López, his family and the PSOE. All two days before an election. We want to call for reflection in society. Who returns to the PSOE its deteriorated image before an election”, concluded Espadas. Reports Lourdes Lucio