Ineco was founded in 1968 and its first president, Carlos Roa Rico, was a road engineer. His portrait is hung on the headquarters and, on the web, the oldest employee, who entered the buttons and the company helped him in front of him … To become a deinent and the most recent incorporation, a 27 -year -old lawyer. Ineco, founded because in Franco, survives in 2025 with a president who has had positions in the PSOE, Sergio Vázquez, who quotes in speeches that hangs David Bowie on LinkedIn, without coming much to the story, and who lends itself to hiring a prostitute so that Teleworking massaging a minister of which he was head of Cabinet. Progressism, clearly. It has also progressed its template. He was born with just 17 workers and now touched the 6000, with remarkable growth in recent years. At the same time, the protests of the engineers of engineers have grown, which accuse it of unfair competition, to expand internationally with the muscle of being a means of the State and receive direct orders from the administration, without contest and with high prices. For this reason, Techniberia, which represents private engineering companies, decided to expel Ineco and Tragsa, both employers of the friend’s prostitute of José Luis Ábalos. They expose them for unfair competition, not because they would consider that Jessica faced the prostitution -free market with a comfortable monthly collation paid by companies, of course.

The predecessor in the position of Vázquez was Carmen Librero, aeronautical technical engineer and one of the pioneers of air control in Spain. To be a controller area, rigorous oppositions had to be overcome that did not distinguish the sex from those who presented themselves. There were no quotas, so that we understand each other. She developed her entire career in Aena, became a director of Air Navigation in 2012 and, in 2015, she agreed to the presidency of Ineco, where she was replaced by Vázquez, who knew a lot about cabinets, with White Pepiño and then with Ábalos, in addition to having experience in organic positions of the PSOE. The surprising thing is that it was during the mandate of a bookseller when Jessica is hired. Depressing. A trained woman, with technical positions with the PP and the PSOE, who lends itself to that. Could not know? Explain it. It is true that they later ceased it and put the head of the Cabinet of the Lover of Jesica Minister. How to swallow library with that? Are there certain courses for the nausea of ​​some women who are forced to live with people from the Ábalos gang? Do Carmen Calvo, who also shared a government with the Valencian?

A clear example of the commitment of the president of the Government who declares himself more feminist for the women of Valía: defenestra with a solid formation to put one that is very painted citing Bowie in the speeches and that would end up covering information about the salary of the prostitute in a company that was born to combine, according to Roa, a high scientific level with practical experience in economics and transportation of transport. “Do you know how to read?” Koldo García asked Jessica in her job interview. Pa inside. At least the small girl said to have experience in Office, and not only in WordPerfect, such as Juan Espadas’s wife, a defense leader of the Andalusian PSOE, plugged in a company in the Junta de Andalucía.

But, said, all made in the name of progressivism and feminism, which is, in practice, the shortcut for the economic advance of a few chosen.











