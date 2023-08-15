For many years, Bert Hartman’s life was dominated by burglaries, squatting, robberies, prison breaks and spectacular chases. It put him behind bars for a total of twenty years. Now ‘Karate Bert’, as he was known in criminal circles, is 71 and looks back on his life. Also to protect young people from his mistakes: ‘Money makes you greedy and you always strive for more. What do you get in return? Misery and sorrow.’