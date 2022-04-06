For 33 years, the manga of Berserk captivated millions of fans around the world, inspired hundreds of works, and made Guts an icon of popular culture. However, after the sad and unexpected death of Kentaro Miura last year, this story came to an end in an inclusive way. Thus, The 41st and last volume of the manga will finally arrive in the West next November.

According to Dark Horse, publisher that is responsible for the publication of Berserk in United States, the last volume of the manga will be on sale from next November 9 in this country. At the moment it is unknown when Mexico and the rest of Latin America will have access to this material, but it will surely be in a similar period of time.

In Japan, volume 41 arrived at the end of last year, and includes a cover created by Miura before he died, and there was a special edition with illustrations and a bonus DVD. At the moment it is unknown if this material will also reach the West, or if we will see something different.

Berserk he was an inspiration to many creative people. Titles like Dark Souls and Elden Ring they have a series of nods to the work of Miurawhich clearly played a part in creating the dark, medieval worlds that are so characteristic of FromSoftware games.

Editor’s note:

It is a real shame the death of Kentaro Miura. As bloody and dark as the history of Berserk becomes at times, the adventures of Guts reach the heart, and is one of the best exponents of manga as an artistic means to tell a story, one that sadly will never have a true ending.

