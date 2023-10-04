













Kouji Mori with the original team of Berserkthe artists at Studio Gaga, set out to take the manga’s original author’s notes and They decided to put an end to the popular installment. Serialization resumed from August 2022.

Sleeve delivery Berserk The transition to a new arc titled “Eastern Exile” began. Through the last issue we can see a destroyed Guts who will give one last fight to reform his soul and try to save Casca, even though his spirit is completely finished.

However, a help that Guts will receive has already been revealed while the terror of his physical power is reiterated. The protagonist of the series brings a new facet.

Now that the series has returned, the difficulties faced in making the decision to resume it have been pointed out, and now Kouji Mori declared that Berserk It will not take “more than ten years” to finish.

Nevertheless, It is not yet clear how many chapters or arcs will remainalthough this nod indicates that they do not plan to lengthen the story, but rather to work argumentatively with the delimited material.

The expectations about Berserk They are big and somewhat aggressive, let’s hope that the fandom embraces the new team’s efforts.

Where can I watch Berserk?

The series of Berserk is available on Crunchyroll. Both the new Golden Edition which consists of 13 chapters, like the previous one which has 27 episodes.

The Golden is considered a special kind of remake.

