Berserk is without a doubt one of the most loved stories by manga and anime fans. The work of Kentaro miura It has been one of the most successful since its inception in the 80’s.

This saga tells the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca and the Falcons band for decades, so their fans already know the breaks that Berserk has had to give over the years.

Despite that, the combined sales of copies of his work exceed 40 million. The community of fans around the adventures of its protagonist, Guts, grows and grows.

Berserk’s last cliffhanger

The last chapter of Kentaro miura will be out on April 23 in Young Animal magazine at a crucial point for the fandom that has been waiting for the fight between Griffith and Guts.

Scene from The Eclipse in Berserk

So far, the manga of Berserk had shown the development of Griffith in his demonic form Femto and his quest to establish a new order of the Band of the Falcons with humans and apostles.

For its part, Guts is crossing the land of the fairies to be able to restore life and reason to Bark after the tragedy that brought the bow of ‘Eclipse‘.

The story of Berserk I’d been building the showdown between these two, but we don’t think a single final chapter will give us the resolution to this story. But, according to his mangaka, he prefers to wait a little longer to give the best possible ending.

For its part, the anime that had begun airing in 2016 has not received any official announcement for its continuation after criticism for its animation style.

It should be remembered that this version from Berserk It has been the only one that has reached Latin America, since the original was censored in the region for its level of violence.

