













Berserk will return with a new anime, first trailer would come out in 2024









After a dark time, after the death of Kentaro Miura, fans of Berserk They begin to have hope for this story, since in 2022 it was confirmed that Studio Gaga (made up of the mangaka's assistants) would continue with the manga, and now, in 2024, a new anime adaptation will arrive in May of this year.

Although this story also has previous adaptations and several films, the popular opinion of fans is that this story fails to do it justice. The most common complaints are the poor use of CGI, the low budget and an overly rushed pace that resulted in mediocre productions. It is in this context that Studio Eclypse, an independent animation studio, will try to adapt the adventures of Guts through the production titled Berserk: The Black Swordsman.

The animation studio revealed through his X account (formerly Twitter) that Those attending the Otakufest in Saltillo, Coahuila will be able to see not only the trailer for this adaptation, but also a behind-the-scenes look at the production. This is excellent news for Mexican fans of Berserk.

Otakufest will take place on May 18 and 19, although the exact day on which Studio Eclypse will release the trailer has not yet been revealed. However, if you are unable to attend, The company revealed that they will also publish the video on their social networks so you can judge for yourself this new proposal they have prepared.

Source: Hakusensha

What is Berserk about? How many volumes does the manga have?

If you've ever ventured out to look for manga recommendations, chances are you've heard about it on more than one occasion. Berserk, with its epic fantastic and dark fantasy atmosphere. Through 42 volumes we learn the story of Guts, an orphan mercenary who goes through multiple tragedies only comparable to the life of Hachi, Nana.

These volumes are also divided into two parts: Guts' childhood and youth until he meets Griffith (volumes 4 to 13) and what happens after the fateful eclipse, the hunt for the apostles and their quest for revenge against Griffith (volumes 1 to 3 and 14 to 42, and continues to be published).

