Unfortunately not long ago he passed away. kentaro Miuraauthor of one of the works that was most expected to have a conclusion, Berserking, and with this it was announced that the franchise would be on hiatus indefinitely. However, there are scripts that remained on paper, so those who were his assistants will give the franchise a dignified closure.

As commented by an account of Twitter call Mogura RE Mangathe manga will continue in a few days with a new episode, this following the line of where it had stayed until the fall of Miura. Episode 372 is going to be released in the magazine known as Young Animal, lOr better is that the fans should not wait long, specifically the 2nd arrivesApril 8.

“Berserk” by Kentarou Miura will resume in the upcoming Young Animal issue 9-10/2023 out April, 28. Color pages too. pic.twitter.com/jHKx2Cx5pH — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 11, 2023

For those who don’t know BerserkingThis is its synopsis:

It narrates the events that occurred after the “transformation of the world”, the establishment of Falconia (Griffith’s long-awaited kingdom), the battle against the Sea God and the arrival of Guts and his group to Elfhelm, the island of the elves.

Remember that the anime is available on some platforms.

Editor’s note: At least there will be an ending that the fans are waiting for, I suppose the helpers are going to get some harvest, but the soul of Miura is going to be impregnated in the closure for this long-lived work.