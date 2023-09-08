













Berserk will have a new arc and it will arrive on September 22









Chapter 374 will be published on September 22, 2023, which is the installment that will return to the story of Guts. It was announced that the plot will continue with the notes that the author left to his team and that he will have the guidance of another mangaka, who is one of Miura’s best friends.

Be supposed to Berserking it will end up based on what the author had in mind for his work. But fine-tuning and agreeing on the details got us to this point, so long after the original author’s death.

The new compiled volume of Berserking It will run until September 29, 2023. It will publish volume number 42. On the other hand, the chapter will arrive on September 22 through Young Animal magazine.

Berserk: where did the story stop?

Guts’s story was left at a very critical moment. Griffith finally appeared and the fairy island disappeared completely. Guts’ former friend repossessed Casca, taking her away from Guts. He did it thanks to Zodd’s help.

For this moment, Schierke will try to find any way to find it. However, a moment full of chaos will hit him in the middle of the mission. The whole panorama is dark, we will have to follow the new steps closely.

A new anime installment has arrived on Crunchyroll in the fall 2022 season. Berserk: the golden age – memorial edition It consisted of 13 episodes, all of which are available on the platform.

Crunchyroll also has the 27 chapters of the first adaptations of Berserking.

