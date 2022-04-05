There is a release date for thelast issue of the manga of Berserkor the volume 41also in the West, where it will arrive on November 9, 2022, at least as regards the North American market and waiting to know the timing for the Italian one.

This is what was announced today by Dark Horse, the publishing house that deals with the translation and publication of Berserk in North America: Volume 41, which represents the conclusion of the manga at least as regards the processing of the original author, Kentaro Miurawill arrive on November 9, 2022, which is almost a year after the release of the Japanese edition.

Last May came the sad news of the sudden death of Kentaro Miura at the age of 54, leaving his work without a definitive ending, after 33 years of success.

Berserk, the cover of Volume 41 in Japan

Meanwhile, the story of Gatsu and his companions has stopped at number 41, where it will probably remain unless taken in hand by collaborators, but it does not seem to be a viable prospect at the moment.

Dark Horse has also released an official synopsis for volume 41 of Berserk, which will therefore arrive in comic stores on November 9 and in bookstores from November 22:

Though she is finally free from the prison of her mind, Caska cannot escape the horrors she experienced, and nothing can unleash those dark memories more than Gatsu, the dark fighter who faced those same horrors in his relentless mission to save Caska. However, can the reappearance of a strange dumb boy be the key to bringing peace to the girl’s troubled soul?

In its over thirty-year history, Berserk has had a huge influence in popular culture and also in video games, often being mentioned even when talking about souls-like and the like.