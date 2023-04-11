Following the disappearance of Kentaro Miura, the future of Berserk it wasn’t certain, but thankfully writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga used Miura’s notes and conversations to honor her vision and bring an end to Berserk. Now, Young Animal – publisher of the manga – has announced a new chapter of the series to be released in Japan on April 28, 2023.

As of writing, the Berserk team has not disclosed how many chapters there are before the story of Guts reaches its end. Recall that the manga has been released since the eighties, so fans have been waiting literally decades for the story to come to a conclusion. However, Miura was not a very constant author, also due to health problems, so by now fans are used to waiting.

We remember that Kouji Mori he was a confidant of Miura and was one of the few, if not the only one, who had a clear vision of how the series should end. Miura’s staff then contacted him and the author accepted the honor and burden of completing the Berserk saga. Confirmation that the manga would continue came in June 2022.

Tell us, do you still follow Berserk?