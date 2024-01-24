













Berserk: Screenwriter talks about creating the ending of Kentaro Miura's work









Berserk is now in charge of Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga; Together they helped Kentaro Miura, the original author of the story, to illustrate the last chapters that he managed to release.

Now that we have a couple of chapters of Berserk in charge of the team, Mori commented on how difficult it is to work on it, in addition to providing details about the direction of the work:

“I can't say for sure yet, but I already have an idea of ​​how many years and how many chapters [y volúmenes] it will take to complete the project. Still, when I try to draw it, there are still parts where the story doesn't make sense. There, everyone speculates and discusses things while solidifying the original work.”

So, despite the notes and comments that guide the essence of the story of the author of Berserk, it is still difficult to maintain the structure. It seems that there are still a few years left to finish the tragedies of Guts and it will be more complicated for those who have committed to releasing the story.

Where can I watch Berserk?

The Crunchyroll platform has the installments of The Golden Age available, in addition to the two seasons from 1997.

So you can certainly catch up with the anime adaptations that try to capture the essence of Guts' world.

Let's hope that after reaching the end of the manga, at some point we will be able to see the end of the series in anime.

