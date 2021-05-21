This week the death of the mangaka Kentaro miura, the creator of Berserk. He passed away from a heart problem, bringing the story of his most famous work to an abrupt end.

Despite its untimely outcome, it is sure to continue to influence creatives around the world. Precisely in the same way that it has been done for more than 30 years. Many will forever remember Guts, the real Black Swordsman.

Berserk made history and will be remembered forever

On the other side lies Chainsaw man, which is much more recent than the work of Miura. It’s a job on the part of Tatsuki fujimoto, which started it in December 2018 and finished it in the same month, but in 2020.

It is the story of Denji, a young man who after making a pact with his ‘infernal’ dog PochitaGet the power saw blades to emerge from your arms and even head. Something that is quite useful for a demon hunter.

Kentaro Miura and his work beyond Berserk

Yes OK Guts from Berserk Y Denji from Chainsaw man They are very different characters, and they have different motivations, their stories are full of violence and bloodshed.

Likewise, they belong to the same literary genre, dark fantasy. Perhaps that motivated an amateur artist to ‘merge’ the two into one illustration. It is the one that we share with you in this note, and which is a contribution from Lorn cultist. The good quality it has comes out.

Chainsaw Man is just getting its first anime

What this illustrator did was join the Berserk armor from Guts with the Demon Form from Denji. So the result is a perfectly equipped warrior with huge chainsaws.

Without a doubt that would allow him to fight against many enemies in a great way. It is a creative idea. By the way, it can be seen in the mask that the serrated teeth of Denji. The head design looks very different.

Currently, the manga of Chainsaw man is waiting for his anime, which will be made by MAPPA. Nobody knows when it will be released, but it is assumed that in a few days more information will be provided about it.

It will be a matter of waiting and seeing its first trailer to get an idea regarding its adaptation. As regards the work of Miura, their future is uncertain. It is a mystery if one day another author will be able to finish it, but it is not certain.

