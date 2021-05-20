Kentaro miura, the creator of Berserk has passed away at the age of 54 at the beginning of the month. However, the news was not made public until today through the official account of the project. His work has influenced great works such as Monster Hnter, Dark Souls, Final Fantasy, Castlevania and, even to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Great figures and international media have paid tribute and respect to the mangaka through social networks. Berserk is a key part of the manga’s history and, without a doubt, the departure of Kentaro miura it is something that will leave a great void in the middle.

The memory of Kentaro Miura, author of Berserk

Berserk is a legendary manga that combines gothic and medieval art with complex themes such as revenge, death and the limits of humanity. This work of Kentao miura it has earned a place in history for its depth, its art style and its themes. It is one of the few Japanese stories that resonated both at home and abroad.

For this reason, figures from around the world, media and online communities paid tribute to Kentaro miura, author of Berserk since the news was released:

From companies like Koei Tecmo until Adam Deats, assistant director of Castlevania even online communities like that of Final Fantasy XIV shared their memories around Berserk and its impact on his work, as on his life:

We wish you rest in peace Kentaro miura, author of Berserk. If you want to know more about My hero academia, anime, video games and more from geek culture, we recommend you read:



