Hundreds of people in Final Fantasy XIV they met in Ul’dah to honor the mangaka Kentaro miura, author of Berserk, who died at the age of 54 due to health complications. Each person had changed their class to Dark knight and placed his sword on the ground. Rest in peace, Dr. Miura.

The art of Final Fantasy XIV was strongly influenced by the work of Kentaro miura, specifically by Berserk. This was a way that players and players decided to remember the memory of this artist. Of all servers like Balmung, Cactuar, Leviathan and Midgardsormr they have continued with the honors.

The influence of Berserk

According to people in Reddit, they mentioned that the line reached from side to side in Ul’dah. On twitter, @localhyurzen shared a video that showed part of the people who in Balmung had come together to honor the author of Berserk. In fact, in the same video you can see that it is impossible to carry the huge number of people present.

The influence of Berserk It ranges from film, animation to video games, so the impact it has on both fans and the general public is important. It was on May 19 that the terrible news about Kentaro miura And since that day, memorials have not stopped in honor of the incredible artist.

We wish you rest in peace Kentaro miura, author of Berserk.




