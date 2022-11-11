Berserk launched a new series, and in case you’ve been avoiding it for the animation — like I have — there’s finally a chance for you to see it on a brand new graphic level. There are no more excuses not to take a look at one of the works of sleeve most famous.

Berserk has very crude approaches in the middle of a very dark fantastic world, this makes it a relentless and unforgettable installment in the gore, action-fantasy genre. The manga and its adaptations have come a long way, with some ups and downs – not all adaptations have been well received or criticized. However, this year’s installment was controversial due to the fact that its famous and prestigious first release from 1997 did not leave much room for improvement.

Berserk of 1997 is considered the best product of the saga.

To start with, what does Berserk mean?

The etymology of the word Berserker is ambiguous, however, there are a couple of theories, the first is that it derives from the Nordic and the other, from the Germanic, being understood as a compound word. In both cases he appeals to lack of control and savagery.

What is a Berserk?

It refers to a warrior who enters a psychotic trance becoming immune to pain, usually due to having ingested some hallucinogen. Nevertheless, In the manga industry, characters who are driven by anger, being driven to savagery, committing unstoppable murder, are known as such. Instead of being posited as an identity, it is evoked as a mood or modality.

Source: Oriental Light and Magic

What is Berserk about?

The world of Berserk it is full of war and political betrayals, as well as mysteries and supernatural propositions —of beings, monsters and powers—. In this, the kings try to obtain greater prestige and land, through any means, even hiring bands of warriors of little political-social prestige.

The Universe of Berserk It is dangerous for two things. In principle, by humans with their treacherous and hidden intentions, and secondly, by monsters and supernatural issues that permeate the environment, also amplifying the idea of ​​destiny and the fear of it.

The protagonist is Guts, an orphan who is adopted by a mercenary, however, he suffers greatly in all aspects. He is violated and despised. He murders his adoptive father and will be forced to continue on his behalf.

Source: Oriental Light and Magic

He will survive and find himself in the band of the Falcon, where he will briefly find a place to belong. He will meet Griffith – the leader of the gang – and Kaska – one of the most powerful commanders. Both will be very important links for Guts, and obviously, for the development of the story.

Later, Guts will leave the band in search of a greater reason to live, but Griffith’s downfall will immediately come —because of the bond he forms with the King’s daughter, although he will be rescued—. However, everyone will be put in danger when the Eclipse and the most important enemies of the Saga, the apostles, appear.

At the end of this, Kaska and Guts will be rescued by the Skull Knight.

Regarding the animation, the truth is that there is no censorship -comparing with the other version-. It has an impressive quality, it is a series with a level.

However, because of all the changes—for example, the movies weren’t very well received—it would be best to read the manga.

Source: Oriental Light and Magic

What genre is Berserk?

It is a dark fantasy medieval epic delivery.

The anime adaptation

It is a manga written and illustrated by Kentaro Miura.. It had several anime adaptations.

The manga ran from 1989 in the now-defunct Monthly Animal House magazine. In 1992 it moved to the fortnightly magazine Young Animal, where it was published until its author’s death in 2021.

The work is divided into the following sagas —and later into chapters—:

the black warrior

The Golden Age

Sentence

Millenium Falcon

Fantasy —this arc is continued by Koji Mori—.

The first animation aired from 1997 to 1998 and spanned the saga from the Black Warrior to the Golden Age.

Three films focusing on the Golden Age were subsequently adapted:

2012— Berserk: The Golden Age I – The Egg of the Conquering King

2012—Berserk: The Golden Age II

2013—Berserk: The Golden Age III – The Advent

The second series adapts the saga of La Condena and the Millennium Falcon, it was launched from 2016 to 2017.

It has also had adaptations to video games and some board games.

Which is the best Berserk?

The 1997 anime adaptation is considered the best, this is due to:

The animation

The adaptation —which is the most faithful—

The ost: Penpals’ “TELL ME WHY” opening is popular.



Why should you read the manga?

In general, the story is maintained, however, there are deleted characters along with some of the most gory scenes in the manga. Even a different approach was used in the deliveries, for example, the theme of friendship and ambition was nuanced over the supernatural. However, there are no complaints because of this, as the first adaptation was an excellent job, which still stands in criticism.

Where can I watch Berserk?

The anime is in the Crunchyroll catalog.

We recommend: Berserk will continue to be published after the death of its creator

Why doesn’t the manga have an ending?

The Berserk manga is not finished because its author died on May 6, 2021 due to aortic dissection – a rupture in the wall of an artery connected to the heart. However, there is material to end the saga.

Source: Aniplex

After the author’s unfortunate passing, it was announced that Koji Mori — the mangaka of suicide island—, will be the one who ends the story Guts. This is justified in that he was one of Miura’s greatest friends who even told her about the ending for Berserk and gave her the sketches of the new characters.

In theory, the project could be as close as possible to what the author would have done, so we could have an end that is at least worthy.

Berserk It is a very dark and exciting story, full of tragedies, ambition, blood and mysteries. In addition, we have several very dramatic and terrible plot twists, such as Kaska’s memory loss and the momentous romance with Guts. There is also Griffith’s delusion, in addition to his motivations and decisions in pursuit of his goal.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

#Berserk #EarthGamer